GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A commercial real estate company surprised employees at all of its offices with a $10 million bonus. The company has an office in Golden.

St. John Properties will divide the money among its 198 employees. The size of the bonus depends on the worker’s tenure and years of service.

The average bonus is $50,000.

The announcement was made during the company’s annual holiday party in Baltimore by founder and chairman Edward St. John.

“I steer the boat but they’re the ones that run the boat. They’re the ones that makes the boat go. Without the team, we are nothing,” he said. “It steer the boat, but they’re the ones that run the boat. They’re the ones that make the boat go.”

“It’s crazy. It’s life changing,” one employee said.

Some employees say they will use the money to pay off their mortgages, send their children to college and take dream vacations.

