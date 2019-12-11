Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado wants to eliminate the stigma of mental health and addiction with a new campaign. “See Me” aims to put a face on those who are coping with the issues.
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado wants to eliminate the stigma of mental health and addiction with a new campaign. “See Me” aims to put a face on those who are coping with the issues.
An estimated 20% of Coloradans are coping with some form of mental health condition or addiction.
The campaign encourages A.C.T. to overcome the behavioral health stigma:
- Advocate for the well-being of others
- Connect with those around you to offer and ask for support
- Talk about your experiences to help overcome behavioral health stigma.
LINK: See Me