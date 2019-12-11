Filed Under:Colorado News, See Me


DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado wants to eliminate the stigma of mental health and addiction with a new campaign. “See Me” aims to put a face on those who are coping with the issues.

see me mental health addiction

(credit: seemecolorado.com)

An estimated 20% of Coloradans are coping with some form of mental health condition or addiction.

The campaign encourages A.C.T. to overcome the behavioral health stigma:

  1. Advocate for the well-being of others
  2. Connect with those around you to offer and ask for support
  3. Talk about your experiences to help overcome behavioral health stigma.

LINK: See Me

 

