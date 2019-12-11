



Officials announced details about Friday’s procession and funeral for Ken Jones . The Summit Fire and EMS firefighter died in the line of duty on Dec. 7.

The procession starts at 9 a.m. at the Horan McConaty funeral home on Wadsworth. Officials will then drive past Bear Creek Lake State Park and end at the Waterstone Community Church on Alkire Street in Littleton.

The public can pay their respects on any sidewalk or parking space – so long as they are not impeding traffic.

Vantage points:

Morrison Road and Wadsworth Boulevard, an elevated vantage point from which viewers can see the row of fire engines and emergency-response vehicles coming up the hill.

West Metro Fire Rescue Station 8, 9001 W. Jewell Ave., where firefighters plan to fly an American flag from a ladder truck as the procession passes.

Quincy Avenue overpass of C-470, which will be the best spot for a photo of fire apparatus escorting the family to the funeral.

Morrison Road will close completely, briefly outside the Bear Creek Lake State Park for a caravan to assemble and for a moment of reflection.

The public is invited to observe the procession and pay respects from any sidewalk or safe parking space along the route. The full procession route can be found at https://t.co/iNVyOIFPqh. At the family’s request the funeral is closed to members of the general public & media — CO – Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) December 12, 2019

The funeral, which is private, is scheduled at 11 a.m., at Waterstone Community Church.

The Denver Fire Department offered to schedule two-hour slots for firefighters to stand guard around Jones’ body until the funeral.

“Interest from volunteers was so overwhelming that they ended up adding a second person to each watch, or a total of 120 people,” officials said.

Flags were ordered by Gov. Jared Polis to fly at half-staff across the state on Friday in memory of Jones, the late State Rep. Kimmi Lewis and Sgt. Joshua Voth, who died while on duty at the Colorado Department of Corrections.

RELATED: Foundation Picks Up Mortgage Payments For Fallen Summit County Firefighter

The Summit Foundation, a local nonprofit, established a fund for Jones’ family. You can make checks payable to:

The Summit Foundation in memory of Ken Jones

PO Box 4000

Breckenridge, CO 80424

You can also donate online.