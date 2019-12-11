TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Convicted of murdering Kelsey Berreth and sentenced to life without parole, Patrick Frazee has been removed from Teller County Jail and is now in state custody. A jury convicted Frazee of first-degree murder in the killing of the 29-year-old mother, as well as three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body. Frazee was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole — plus 156 years.
State records don’t indicate where Frazee is now, but convicts are typically moved to the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center for evaluation and assignment to a correctional facility.
Prosecutors believe Frazee murdered Berreth in her Woodland Park home.
She was last seen on Thanksgiving Day 2018 on security video at a grocery store. Her body has not been found.