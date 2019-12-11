Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A man will spend the next four years in prison after pleading guilty to his 13th DUI. Maynard Rome was sentenced less than six months after his arrest.
Rome, 60, was arrested June 14 after being involved in a traffic accident at Interstate 70 and North Havana Street. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 3 to driving under the influence. He will receive credit for time already served and three years parole.
“Mr. Rome received his first DUI in 1986 and racked up 12 more since then which makes this prison sentence fitting,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann in a statement. “December is National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month and this case deserves to be in the spotlight as a reminder to not drink and drive.”