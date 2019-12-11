



For the second week in a row, a Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver will leave school early to turn pro. K.D. Nixon announced on Tuesday he will forego his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Nixon joins Laviska Shenault Jr. who also announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft last week.

“This university has molded me into a man and helped me both mentally and physically,” Nixon said. “I will cherish the relationships I made here no matter what and always be very proud to be part of this family. Football has opened many doors and blessings in my life. I want to give thanks to everybody who played a part in my journey. After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to forego my senior year and enter the NFL Draft. I’m looking forward to contributing on the next level. Rock out Buff Nation!”

The play Nixon is best known for is his 96-yard touchdown reception on a flea-flicker against Nebraska this season. That play is the longest play from scrimmage in CU history and believed to be the longest flea-flicker in college or pro football history.

In the 35 games Nixon played, the junior wide receiver caught 90 passes for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns. He ranks 25th in CU history in both receptions and receiving yards.

He also had 16 rushes for 30 yards and one touchdown, 43 kickoff returns for 770 yards and three punt returns for nine yards. In all, he amassed 1,148 yards from scrimmage, 1,927 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns

Nixon will finish the semester academically and begin combine training in January.

Some future dates of importance are the NFL Combine, which will be held Feb. 23-March 2 in Indianapolis, CU’s pro day in mid-March and the NFL Draft, which will take place April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Nixon joins Laviska Shenault Jr. as the 10th and 11th Colorado players to declare early for the NFL Draft; the nine previous Buffs were all juniors as well and were all selected, including two in the first round (defensive tackle Leonard Renfro by Philadelphia in the ’93 draft and running back Rashaan Salaam by Chicago in ’95). Two others were second-round selections, the last two to declare: receiver Paul Richardson (by Seattle in 2014) and Isaiah Oliver (by Atlanta in ’18).

