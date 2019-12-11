Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — One person has died and another injured after a fire at an arts gallery in west Loveland. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that the fire at the Loveland Fine Arts Gallery was reported at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Loveland fire division Chief Greg Ward says when firefighters arrived there was fire coming out of two windows.
Firefighters found a man on the second floor. He and woman found outside the building were taken to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead. Their names were not immediately released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
