  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Loveland Fire, Loveland News


LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — One person has died and another injured after a fire at an arts gallery in west Loveland. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that the fire at the Loveland Fine Arts Gallery was reported at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

(credit: Loveland Fire)

Loveland fire division Chief Greg Ward says when firefighters arrived there was fire coming out of two windows.

(credit: Loveland Fire)

Firefighters found a man on the second floor. He and woman found outside the building were taken to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead. Their names were not immediately released.

(credit: Loveland Fire)

(credit: Loveland Fire)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)  

Comments

Leave a Reply