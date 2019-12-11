Broncos Safety Kareem Jackson Honored As AFC Defensive Player Of The WeekAfter a performance that will go down in Broncos lore, safety Kareem Jackson has turned heads at the league office in New York. Wednesday morning, Jackson was honored as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Thistlewood’s 3 Lifts Colorado St. Over S. Dakota St. 72-68Nico Carvacho scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Adam Thistlewood’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left helped lift Colorado State to a 72-68 win over South Dakota State on Tuesday night.

No. 24 Colorado Falters Late, Drops 79-76 Decision At Northern IowaSpencer Haldeman stole a pass and raced down the floor for a tiebreaking layup with 49 seconds remaining and Northern Iowa hung on to beat No. 24 Colorado 79-76 Tuesday night.

Embiid Leads 76ers Past Nuggets To Stay Perfect At HomeWill Barton had 26 points to lead the Nuggets, who have lost three in a row and five of six.

Vic Fangio Didn't Understand Drew Lock's Buzz Lightyear CelebrationVic Fangio has been around the NFL long enough to understand the buzz swirling around his rookie quarterback. What he doesn't get is the Buzz about Drew Lock.