SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The FBI has released a new sketch and image of a clay bust of a man found dead in Saguache County in 2002.
The remains of the unidentified man were found wrapped in a quilt, off Colorado State Highway 114.
“The remains were clad in black boxer shorts and a black Harley Davidson T-shirt from Fort Washington, Maryland,” investigators stated.
The victim is believed to have been 40-60 years old, 225-300 pounds and 6-foot-5, with brown hair.
If you have any information, please contact your local FBI office of the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.