Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in downtown’s Central Business District, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Union Lodge No.1

Topping the list is cocktail bar and lounge Union Lodge No.1. Located at 1543 Champa St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 526 reviews on Yelp.

Settled inside a storefront built in the late 1800s, Union Lodge No.1 features a list of craft cocktails inspired by the late 19th century, which guests can enjoy in a historic bar setting.

Guard and Grace

Next up is steakhouse and wine bar Guard and Grace, which serves seafood, steaks and more, situated at 1801 California St. With 4.5 stars out of 1,022 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Noteworthy dishes to try here include the bone-in ribeye steak, wedge salad, crab cakes, tuna sashimi, crispy Brussels sprouts, sticky toffee cake and the black truffle macaroni and cheese.

Panzano

Bar and Italian bistro Panzano is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 909 17th St., 4.5 stars out of 998 reviews.

Panzano offers a local interpretation of modern Northern Italian cuisine for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, with menu items ranging from a mushroom asparagus omelette, chicken hash and eggs Benedict to assorted salads, soups, pizzas, pastas and entrees like scallops or Colorado lamb shank.

Syrup

Syrup, a traditional American breakfast and brunch diner, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 1,290 Yelp reviews. Head over to 999 18th St., Suite 105, to give it a try for yourself.

This popular locally owned restaurant, which has three different locations in the Denver metropolitan area, is well-loved for its breakfast, brunch and lunch plates with a contemporary spin. On the menu, look for options like apple pancakes, coconut-coated French toast, a jalapeño bacon omelette, breakfast pizza on naan bread and waffle slider sandwiches.

Article provided by Hoodline.