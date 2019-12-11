Filed Under:Englewood News, South Metro Fire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A dog fell through thin ice at a pond in Englewood on Wednesday. South Metro firefighters responded to Inverness Way South.

At least two firefighters walked into the icy water, tethered with ropes held by other firefighters on the shore.

Firefighters respond to a dog which fell into an icy pond in Englewood. (credit: South Metro Fire)

They say they found the dog in the water, but it did not survive. Witnesses told firefighters the dog chased a goose out onto the ice and fell through.

As regularly suggested by firefighters, no one tried to save the dog on their own, but instead they called 911.

Details about whether the dog’s owners were in the area were not released.

