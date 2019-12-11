ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A dog fell through thin ice at a pond in Englewood on Wednesday. South Metro firefighters responded to Inverness Way South.
At least two firefighters walked into the icy water, tethered with ropes held by other firefighters on the shore.
They say they found the dog in the water, but it did not survive. Witnesses told firefighters the dog chased a goose out onto the ice and fell through.
South Metro Firefighters are searching for a dog that fell through the ice near 312 Inverness Way South. Thankfully no witnesses attempted a rescue, they did the right thing by calling 911 from shore. The Dive Team is now searching under water. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/qjZRV0gBoq
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 11, 2019
As regularly suggested by firefighters, no one tried to save the dog on their own, but instead they called 911.
Details about whether the dog’s owners were in the area were not released.