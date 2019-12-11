A few more dry, mild days for the Front Range and Denver to end the work week. While we stay sunny and dry, the high country starts to see snow ramp up through the day on Thursday. Heavy snow will really ramp up Thursday afternoon and stick around through Saturday afternoon in the mountains. Light snow could continue through Sunday or even Monday morning.
We have several Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches that will go in place on Thursday afternoon. Areas like Vail, Aspen, Crested Butte, Hahns Peak, and Columbine could pick up 5 to 10 inches of snow.
The big stuff is heading for areas like the Eisenhower Tunnels, Vail Pass, Estes Park, and many higher elevation zones. We are talking feet of snow! One to two feet of snow is possible from Thursday afternoon through Saturday night in these areas. This could mean some tough driving at times along our mountain passes. Watch for low visibility and snow packed highways.
For Denver and the Front Range, we get windy on Friday but should overall stay dry. We could see some rain/snow mix later in the day on Saturday with light snow expected on Sunday. Our totals don’t look that impressive as of now, but we’ll keep watching in Colorado’s Weather Center as the storm gets closer.