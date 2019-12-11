  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — A four-car crash blocked lanes of westbound Interstate 70 near Colorado Boulevard during the Wednesday morning commute and caused extensive backups. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. and blocked the left side of interstate, with cars only getting by in the right lane.

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Andrea Flores reported the backups extended to Pena Boulevared at 8 a.m. CDOT warned drivers to expect delays.

The crash was cleared and the lanes were reopened by about 8:30 a.m.

