DENVER (CBS4) — A four-car crash blocked lanes of westbound Interstate 70 near Colorado Boulevard during the Wednesday morning commute and caused extensive backups. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. and blocked the left side of interstate, with cars only getting by in the right lane.
CBS4’s Andrea Flores reported the backups extended to Pena Boulevared at 8 a.m. CDOT warned drivers to expect delays.
The crash was cleared and the lanes were reopened by about 8:30 a.m.