DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies and right-handed pitcher Scott Oberg have agreed to a 3-year, $13 million contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday. Oberg, 29, will avoid arbitration and the contract will go through the 2020-2022 seasons with a club option for 2023.

“We talk about it all the time with our front office and coaches in roster construction about getting the right guys and Scott Oberg is the right type of guy,” Rockies Manager Bud Black said. “I’m happy for him, his family. I’m excited and proud he wanted to be a Rockie for the coming length of time. I’m glad this worked out.”

Oberg, went 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and five saves last season. In 56 innings pitched, he had 58 strikeouts and 23 walks in his 49 relief appearances.

The signing does come with some concern. Oberg’s season ended prematurely on Aug. 18, as he was placed on the injured list with axillary artery thrombosis, or a blood clot in his right arm. He had surgery at UC Health in Denver to remove the clot between his shoulder and elbow. Even with the health scare, Black believes Oberg will be ready for spring training.

“Health wise, I think he’s doing well, Black said. “We spoke a few weeks ago – we texted lately and he seems to be in a real good spot physically. The doctors are extremely happy with where he is.”

The Rockies will begin the 2020 season on the road against the San Diego Padres on March 26.