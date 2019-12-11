DENVER (CBS4) – The numbers are in. Coloradans really came through for charities around our state.
More than 2,500 different nonprofits received $39.6 million from people in Colorado on Tuesday, the 10th annual Colorado Gives Day. Gifts ranged from $10 to $1.2 million, with the very first gift coming in at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and the last coming at 11:59 p.m. More than 165,000 individual donations were recorded.
“Today the entire state of Colorado displayed a giving spirit that truly makes this a special place,” Brian Larson, FirstBank Regional President said in a press release. “With this being the 10th anniversary of Colorado Gives Day, we wanted to make a statement in total donations, and we accomplished just that with over $39.6 million raised. We share immense pride with all Coloradans for achieving these goals by selflessly giving back to our community. Today was a great day for Colorado, and we’re eager to build a bright future together.”
In a partnership with FirstBank and the Community First Foundation, Colorado Gives Day and ColoradoGives.org features more than 2,600 nonprofits working to boost those working for the betterment of others around our state.