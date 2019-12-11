Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Health and Environment has a warning as families plan to gather for the holidays: get your flu shot. The number of people with the flu is on the rise.
So far this flu season, a total of 206 people have been hospitalized since September with 35 of those hospitalizations happening within the last week.
There has been one outbreak at a long-term care facility in Colorado. Influenza B is the predominate strain.
Doctors say the flu tends to spread during the holiday season as more people travel and gather for events.