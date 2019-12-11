Colorado Wide Receiver K.D. Nixon Declares For NFL DraftFor the second week in a row, a Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver will leave school early to turn pro.

CSU Names Steve Addazio As Rams Football CoachColorado State University announced Wednesday they have hired Steve Addazio to replace Mike Bobo as the university’s football coach.

Colorado Minor League Baseball Teams Could Be Affected By Looming ProposalA current proposal by Major League Baseball could have a major impact on the sport’s minor league system.

Broncos Rookie Drew Lock Is Already Making NFL HistoryDenver Broncos Drew Lock’s NFL career is off to an auspicious start. He's 2-0 and already making history.

Broncos Safety Kareem Jackson Honored As AFC Defensive Player Of The WeekAfter a performance that will go down in Broncos lore, safety Kareem Jackson has turned heads at the league office in New York. Wednesday morning, Jackson was honored as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.