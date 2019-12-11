  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Chris Watts, Weld County News


WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Chris Watts agreed to pay more than $6 million to his murdered wife’s family. Watts was convicted and sentenced to killing pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two young daughters, Bella and Celeste.

Bella, Celeste and Shanann Watts (credit: CBS)

The payment comes after a lawsuit filed by Shanann’s parents.

(credit: Facebook/Shanann Watts)

Watts will to pay for the deaths as well as the “grief, pain and suffering” caused by their deaths.

Chris Watts (Photo by RJ Sangosti – Pool/Getty Images)

While it’s unlikely Watts can pay much, if anything, relatives of the victims file such suits to prevent the convicted of profiting from books or by selling the rights to their story.

