WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Chris Watts agreed to pay more than $6 million to his murdered wife’s family. Watts was convicted and sentenced to killing pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two young daughters, Bella and Celeste.
The payment comes after a lawsuit filed by Shanann’s parents.
Watts will to pay for the deaths as well as the “grief, pain and suffering” caused by their deaths.
While it’s unlikely Watts can pay much, if anything, relatives of the victims file such suits to prevent the convicted of profiting from books or by selling the rights to their story.