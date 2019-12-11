



– CBS4 is bringing the Colorado community together to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver through the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive. The Clubs serve about 2500 Colorado children every day, giving those youth a place where they can explore who they want to be in the world.

“I really need your help,” said Miss Molly, the Art Room Director at the Godsmen Boys & Girls Club in Denver.

Miss Molly was talking to Tran, 10, who is one of the most helpful club members at Godsmen. She is known to help prepare and service meals, and she helps out in the art room quite a bit.

“It makes me feel super happy to help,” Tran told CBS4.

Tran’s family immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam when she was a baby, so now she helps her parents and grandmother by translating for them. She hopes to one day be a doctor do that she can help more people.

“Like closer to Christmas, we’re going to have this kind of holiday party, and it’s going to be really fun,” Tran explained.

She’s excited for the holiday, and know how important it is that the club help every child get a toy.

“So kids could be happy, and like really overjoyed,” Tran said.

LINK: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

CBS4, and our partners at King Soopers and KBCO, is holding its annual Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection Day on Thursday, November 12th from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the King Soopers at Yale and Colorado.