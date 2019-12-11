



– The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver are a great place to go after school. They offer a lot of opportunities and fun things to do. Many of the members consider their club a second home, and they rely on the staff like family.

“I like to come in here and read…quiet,” said Luis, 10, of the education room.

Boys & Girls Clubs have a program where members can earn points by reading books and taking comprehension tests on them. They can use those points to earn prizes. But reading in the education room is not all that Luis does, he plays basketball, football, and he has lot of friends at the Cope Boys & Girls Club.

“Like people have joy around her, “ Luis said.

Some of that joy comes from Club Director Julio Flores, who was a Boys & Girls Club member when he was young. Flores is basketball coach, scrimmage referee, and a guiding force for the youth at Cope.

“He’s like my…he’s like my second dad,” Luis told CBS4.

When members like Luis might go without for Christmas, Julio steps in.

“He like buys us presents. We put a list of three things that we want,” Luis explained.

Just like Santa Claus, their wishes are granted. But Julio can’t grant all the wishes by himself. He needs the entire Colorado community to come together to help.

“Kids should have presents every year for Christmas so they can get happy. They can have joy…very excited,” Luis said.

CBS4, and our partners at King Soopers and KBCO, is holding its annual Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection Day on Thursday, November 12th from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the King Soopers at Yale and Colorado.