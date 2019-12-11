



– D.A. Davidson Companies donated 50 computers to Boys & Girls Club member who need it the most. This has become a tradition for the finance company, who uses some charitable money from the company but also collects donations from employees to make the donation happen.

“These kids need help,” said Sam Doyle, of D.A. Davidson.

Twelve of the 50 laptops went to the Westminster Boys & Girls Club. And D.A. Davidson was at the club when 6 club members opened their gift wrapped computers.

“Helps them realize their dreams really,” Doyle added.

On this day, their dreams came true in the form of Dell computers. For children who don’t have a computer this is a game changer.

“I’m really excited because I do all my work here. And I’m writing an essay, and I have to do that here, and it’s harder,” said Emily, a 6th grader who goes to the club.

Jennica, 17, is a Junior Staff member at the Westminster Club.

“Overall, I just try being a positive role model for them, so they can just achieve and do better things in life,” Jennica told CBS4.

She helps out in the Learning Center, helping with homework and reading to the younger members. Jennica is a senior. She’s starting to apply to colleges.

“I would like to study psychology and then maybe go into law,” Jennica explained.

For Jennica getting a new computer is the kind of gift that could change her life.

“It just means a lot because I’ve been through hardships…just lots of hardships throughout my life, so this is like really helpful. And, I’m just really grateful for this,” Jennica said.

