COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– One week after two apartment complexes in Colorado Springs were evacuated because of asbestos contamination, the investigation has spread to seven apartment complexes. Those complexes are owned by Denver-based Slipstream Properties.
People living at the Parks Edge – formerly known as Pine Creek – and the Shannon Glen Apartments were given notice to evacuate one week ago.
“It is rough because it is the middle of the month, it’s going to be Christmas. Now my kids have lost their Christmas toys because we have to find a new place,” said resident Alena Salazar.
The State of Colorado is investigating the complexes and wants to know if the owners broke any laws while completing renovations.
Asbestos was banned in 1989 but can still be found in older buildings, mostly in insulation.
It is unclear when the residents will be allowed to return home.
There have also reportedly been looters who have hit the apartment complexes making off with belongings tenants had to leave behind.