Filed Under:Colorado News, Skiing, Vail Resort


VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Vail Resorts plans on putting about $210 million into capital improvement projects at ski resorts next year. That announcement came on Monday.

Officials plan on expanding terrain at Beaver Creek for families as well as install a new lift a Keystone.

(source: Keystone Resort)

A high speed lift is slated for Breckenridge Resort which will serve Peaks 6 and 7.

“As our company grows, we are determined to grow thoughtfully and with our mission always in mind: to create an Experience of a Lifetime for our guests,” said Rob Katz, Vail Resorts CEO.

LINK: Vail Resorts Improvements

 

