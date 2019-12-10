Comments
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Vail Resorts plans on putting about $210 million into capital improvement projects at ski resorts next year. That announcement came on Monday.
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Vail Resorts plans on putting about $210 million into capital improvement projects at ski resorts next year. That announcement came on Monday.
Officials plan on expanding terrain at Beaver Creek for families as well as install a new lift a Keystone.
A high speed lift is slated for Breckenridge Resort which will serve Peaks 6 and 7.
“As our company grows, we are determined to grow thoughtfully and with our mission always in mind: to create an Experience of a Lifetime for our guests,” said Rob Katz, Vail Resorts CEO.
LINK: Vail Resorts Improvements