DENVER (CBS4) – Fort Lupton Police Sgt. Chris Pelton is out of a Denver ICU after undergoing surgeries for gunshot wound. Pelton was shot in the face in Fort Lupton on Dec. 2.
A picture shared by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office showed Pelton and his family. He is now starting mobility therapy.
Pelton and other Fort Lupton officers responded to a home after residents say their daughter’s boyfriend showed up in the front driveway with a gun.
Matthew Cotter, 19, had dated the girl, but the two broke up in August. Officers shot him after Cotter shot Pelton.
He is now being held on a $5 million bond.
Donation Opportunities for Sgt. Pelton:
Visit any Chase Bank. Make it payable to FOP Lodge 48 with the subject line Sgt. Pelton. This is a nonprofit and tax-deductible organization.
Northern Colorado Police & Fire Families