DENVER (CBS4) – Fort Lupton Police Sgt. Chris Pelton is out of a Denver ICU after undergoing surgeries for gunshot wound. Pelton was shot in the face in Fort Lupton on Dec. 2.

Fort Lupton Police Sgt. Chris Pelton recovers after being shot. (credit: Morgan County)

A picture shared by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office showed Pelton and his family. He is now starting mobility therapy.

Pelton and other Fort Lupton officers responded to a home after residents say their daughter’s boyfriend showed up in the front driveway with a gun.

Matthew Cotter, 19, had dated the girl, but the two broke up in August. Officers shot him after Cotter shot Pelton.

Matthew Cotter (credit: Weld County)

He is now being held on a $5 million bond.

Donation Opportunities for Sgt. Pelton:

Visit any Chase Bank. Make it payable to FOP Lodge 48 with the subject line Sgt. Pelton.  This is a nonprofit and tax-deductible organization.

Colorado Police Foundation

Northern Colorado Police & Fire Families

Colorado Fallen Hero

