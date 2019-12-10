Frank and Roze provides an elevated cafe and coffee shop experience, serving artisan espresso drinks, hand-crafted coffees and chef-inspired meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. On the food menu, look for a selection of fresh-baked pastries, breakfast sandwiches, seasonal toasts, salads and other small plates. The eatery also offers various libations, such as craft beer and wine.
Frank and Roze has gotten quite an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Chris W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new establishment on Nov. 30, wrote, “Frank and Roze has re-inspired me to go small [businesses]. … While we only had coffees, which we all loved, all the eats look amazing.”
Yelper Scott M. added, “Inspired and creative dishes, hand-made syrups for my vanilla latte, all served up in a modern and comfortable atmosphere.”
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Frank and Roze is open from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. daily.