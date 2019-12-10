No. 24 Colorado Falters Late, Drops 79-76 Decision At Northern IowaSpencer Haldeman stole a pass and raced down the floor for a tiebreaking layup with 49 seconds remaining and Northern Iowa hung on to beat No. 24 Colorado 79-76 Tuesday night.

Embiid Leads 76ers Past Nuggets To Stay Perfect At HomeWill Barton had 26 points to lead the Nuggets, who have lost three in a row and five of six.

Vic Fangio Didn't Understand Drew Lock's Buzz Lightyear CelebrationVic Fangio has been around the NFL long enough to understand the buzz swirling around his rookie quarterback. What he doesn't get is the Buzz about Drew Lock.

Kareem Jackson Was Excited To Have Broncos Teammates Rally Behind Him In HoustonKareem Jackson had a fumble return for a touchdown and an interception in Sunday’s win over the Texans.

Laser-Firing Broncos Rookie Drew Lock Selected As An NFL Rookie Of The Week NomineeBroncos quarterback Drew Lock's second game in the pros was an impressive one, and the NFL has taken notice.