LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Larimer County Coroner’s Office identified Michelle Lindsay, 29, of Fort Collins, as the victim of Sunday’s avalanche on South Diamond Peak near Cameron Pass.
Lindsay was skiing with a group in the backcountry at the time. She was the only member of the party caught in the slide.
Other group members dug her out, according to a report from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, but she was not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner said Lindsay died from asphyxiation.
A report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center described the slide as very wide, between two and three feet deep, and running roughly 500 feet vertically. The agency did not say whether the slide occurred naturally or was triggered by Lindsay or another skier.
Lindsay is the state’s first avalanche fatality this season.