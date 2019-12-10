DEER TRAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – A great horned owl recovers after getting caught in a barbed wire fence near Deer Trail on Tuesday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to help rescue the animal.
Officers say the owl was chasing a skunk. Part of its wing was tangled in the wire.
An officer tried to free it, and eventually had to cut some of the wire so he could place the owl in a carrier.
Officers say Metro Wastewater Reclamation District employees found the bird and reported it.
The owl was taken to the Birds of Prey Foundation for diagnosis and recovery. They say there is concern for its tendon where the wing was caught.
We recommend for wired fencing to have a smooth wire on both the top and bottom, to allow animals to go both over or under the fence.
Check out our brochure with guidelines & details for constructing fences with wildlife in mind.https://t.co/ELZjxETLrS pic.twitter.com/NPfA6KBSNK
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) December 10, 2019
They say it smelled of skunk, and great horned owls do not have a sense of smell.
CPW offered suggestions on fencing with wildlife in mind.