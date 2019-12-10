



— Country music legend Garth Brooks announced his Dive Bar tour will continue next year and while talking about potential locations, Denver was near the top of his list.

“Dive Bars, yes, we made the announcement. It is official. It’s like why stop eating ice cream, right?” Brooks said in a video posted on Facebook. “The Dive Bars are just too good. So we’re gonna do the Dive Bars, we’re gonna continue them through 2020.”

“Think of the places we haven’t been and think about the places we’ve been,” Brooks said. “Chicago… Kansas City. St. Louis where we started the tour. Denver — can you imagine that one?!” Brooks said.

Back in June, Brooks performed what was called the biggest “ticketed” show in the history of Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Brooks was not shy about expressing his love for Denver.

“Epic is an understatement! Denver, YOU just gave me the GREATEST night of my career! THANK YOU!!” he tweeted shortly after the show.

Brooks said there will only be 300-400 tickets per show on the Dive Bar tour, and they are only available through country music radio stations. He confirmed the first stop would be in Boston and said the date would be announced after Christmas.