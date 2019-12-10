DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools officials are asking parents to help spread the word about open bus driver positions. They are dealing with a bus driver shortage which is affecting daily routes, athletic trips and other field trips.
School officials say they are using all full-time staff members to drive routes, in addition to their daily departmental duties. However, the district says not all routes are getting covered.
“We have made critical changes to the hiring, recruiting and training process with hopes that we can put more qualified drivers on the road. We are working diligently to hire qualified drivers who have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and we are asking for your assistance in helping us spread the word,” district officials said on Tuesday.
The district says they have three positions available.
The Denver Public Schools Family and Community Engagement (FACE) Center offers free services for applicants at Johnson Elementary in southwest Denver and John H. Amesse Elementary in northeast Denver.