DENVER (CBS4) – The holidays can be tough for those who can’t be with loved ones, including those who are serving time behind bars. The Denver Sheriff’s Office said there is a rise in depression among inmates during the holidays, so they launched a program using holiday greeting cards to help divert the inmate’s attention.

“I’m here because I made some bad life choices to put it really simply,” explained Reggie Waldrop, an inmate at the Denver Detention Center. “And this is an opportunity for me to fix that.”

Being behind bars is a constant reminder of what they’re missing on the outside, and around the holidays, the feelings of isolation tend to grow.

“In these times when were lonely and don’t have anybody to talk to when were away from our families, I think it’s really important to keep our minds busy,” Waldrop said.

That’s where the Denver Sheriff’s Inmate Programs team comes into play. They work on providing activities and programs for the men and women there to work on rehabilitation back into everyday life. Recently, they launched a holiday greeting card competition.

For the last week or so, inmates have been drawing and designing holiday cards.

“Me and the guys would get together, and we would draw every day,” Waldrop said. “It was great.”

A few inmates told CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe that art, is a way to take their minds off the bad and instead focus on something positive.

“It helps to use my creative spirit,” Waldrop said. “And that’s important in an environment like this where you can really get down on yourself. So it’s a picker upper.”

Francis Samuel, the Assessment and Transition Specialist put this competition together. She said there were more than 50 design submissions. They counted more than 200 votes from both deputies and inmates on the four winning designs.

“It shows them they can do something good,” Samuel said. “They can say I won an art contest. And if I can do that, I can get clean. I can get custody of my kid. I can do so many other things from just something small.”

The inmates will be able to send the greeting cards to their families for the holidays. For Waldrop, it’s a way to tell his family that while he can’t be with them, they’re on his mind.

“For me it’s just saying hey, I’m here and I know I messed up,” he told CBS4. “I know we can’t be together, but I’m thinking about you and be home soon.”

The Inmate Programs also include yoga and helping inmates have access to everyday resources such as getting their GED.