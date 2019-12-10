Vic Fangio Didn't Understand Drew Lock's Buzz Lightyear CelebrationVic Fangio has been around the NFL long enough to understand the buzz swirling around his rookie quarterback. What he doesn't get is the Buzz about Drew Lock.

Kareem Jackson Was Excited To Have Broncos Teammates Rally Behind Him In HoustonKareem Jackson had a fumble return for a touchdown and an interception in Sunday’s win over the Texans.

Laser-Firing Broncos Rookie Drew Lock Selected As An NFL Rookie Of The Week NomineeBroncos quarterback Drew Lock's second game in the pros was an impressive one, and the NFL has taken notice.

Avalanche Lose To Flames In Overtime, 5-4The Calgary Flames have struggled against the Avalanche of late, starting with the first round of the 2019 playoffs when eighth-seeded Colorado won in five games. The Avs won the first two meetings this season as well.

Colorado Buffaloes Drop To No. 24 After Weekend Loss In KansasThe CU Buffaloes men's basketball team has dropped to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll after Saturday's loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.