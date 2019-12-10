COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — The “Olympic City USA” sign that greets drivers entering Colorado Springs was vandalized with a reference to a teenager who was shot and killed by police last summer.
Red paint was splashed on the sign the words “De’Von will not RIP” were scrawled across it. The current version of the sign has been up since October. The graffiti was cleaned off the sign by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, KKTV reported.
Last month, a grand jury cleared two Colorado Springs police officers in the killing 19-year-old De’Von Bailey, who was shot by officers Aug. 3.
The officers were responding to a reported robbery in the neighborhood and wanted to question Bailey and another man.
Police Body camera footage shows Bailey running off after officers said he’d be searched for weapons. Officers shot him three times in the back and once in the arm. Police said they did find a gun in his pocket.
Since the incident, friends and family have called for an independent investigation into whether or not the shooting was justified.
Earlier this month, two women protesting Bailey’s killing were arrested after lying in the street and blocking the Festival of Lights parade in Colorado Springs.
