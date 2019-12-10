DENVER (CBS4) — It is Colorado Gives Day and with the click of a button, you can make a donation to non-profits across our state. The mission started 10 years ago and has raised more than $296 million for Colorado nonprofits. Supporters say donating doesn’t just help people in need — it makes you feel better and that makes people around you feel better.
“There’s also been a lot of research that shows that our individual wellness is improved when we donate to causes that we care about,” Kelly Dunkin, CEO of the Community First Foundation, told CBS4. “This is about making all of us feel better and we also know that when your individual well-being is improved, it has a direct effect, improving the well-being of people around you. So this is really a way to improve the well-being of all Coloradans by pitching in and supporting our nonprofits.”
Colorado Gives Day directly benefits nonprofits like Comeback Yoga — which works to help Colorado veterans and active duty military.
Here’s how Colorado Gives Day works — just go to the website and there are 2,600 nonprofits available for you to give to. You can browse online by name, keyword, or even a specific cause that you feel passionately about.
Colorado Gives Day features a $1.5 million incentive fund. Every nonprofit that receives a donation will receive a portion of the fund, which then increases the value of every dollar donated.