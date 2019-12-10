LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video of two unlikely friends playing together — a bull elk and a German Shepherd chasing each other back and forth on opposite sides of a fence.
WATCH amazing video of a bull elk and German shepherd chasing each other playfully along a fence. They seem to know everyone needs to get out and enjoy the Colorado outdoors. This elk and dog have been playing for years, as witnessed by an @COParksWildlife officer. #wildlife pic.twitter.com/nVGcGhDqg6
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 10, 2019
The dog, named Tygge, belongs to a CPW officer, who says it has been playing with the elk like this for years!
“They seem to know everyone needs to get out and enjoy the Colorado outdoors,” CPW officials tweeted.
Officials say the video was taken in recent months in Larimer County.