



– When you walk into a Boys & Girls Club, it’s like organized chaos. There are children running around, talking in loud, happy children voices. It’s a little overwhelming. But at the Cope Club, in the back half of the Notes for Notes music studio, you’ll find Tae, 14, working on her music.

“I just started making music around this time last year, so I’m still in the exploring stage. I’m trying to figure out what type of beats I like. If I want to produce or be a lyricist,” Tae told CBS4.

The Notes to Notes Music Studio has state of the art equipment, so there really is no better place for her to explore you music. It’s a great outlet for her artsy-side, although Tae said her favorite subject is math.

“I guess it’s a joyful feeling when I get something done, you know, finished products,” she said of her music.

Tae calls Christmas an important time around the club. As a teen, she sees what some of the other members are going through.

“I feel like there’s quite a few kids who come from homes where, you know, they don’t have enough money for gifts,” Tae explained.

Families living on a low-income often find it hard to afford the extras like Christmas presents. But those families can count on getting a gift from the club, which means everyone gets to experience the magic of the holidays.

“Christmas is a time where people show that they care a lot, so giving gifts is an expression of loving,” Tae said.

