



– While everyone is Christmas shopping, we hope you’ll pick up an extra toy for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive. It’s easy to find good toys, even at the grocery store.

Recently, CBS4’s Dillon Thomas took some Boys & Girls Club members shoping for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive.

“King Soopers gave us $250 to spend today. You guys ready to spend it?,” Thomas asked four club members.

“Yeah,” the children responded.

“Okay, let’s get those kids some gifts,” Thomas responded.

The group set off with a cart, first going to the toy section of the story. Their they find Barbie Dolls and Action Figures, good for some of the younger club members.

“We’re looking for stuff that any kiddo up to age of 18 might like,” Thomas reminded the shoppers.

Cheyenne brought a two-pack of Hot Wheels cars to the cart.

“I got this one because whoever gets it, they could keep one car and give the other car to their best friend,” she explained. “They would be best friends forever.”

Cheyenne was joined by Jayden, JoJo, and Bear to do the shopping on this spree. They were all eager to find fun presents that their friends might like. Jayden found a Star Wars Light Saber.

“Does it look like it lights up and makes sound?” Thomas asked.

“Yea,” Jayden replied.

“Why would you like to get that for someone else?” Thomas asked.

“Because I think other people would want this to play with. Just in case, if they’re bored,” Jayden explained.

“There’s a lot of kids your age that want gifts, but there’s a lot of kids who are older than you guys. What do you think they would want?” Thomas asked the group.

“Make-up,” came one answer.

“Make-up. We can keep an eye out for that,” Thomas replied.

“Gift cards,” was another answer.

“They might want gift cards,” Thomas said.

“Maybe games,” said another shopper.

“They might like some games. Let’s stop and look at the games,” Thomas said.

“Like a Fortnite Monopoly?” one of the shoppers asked.

It didn’t take long for the cart to fill up. The children picked out a wide variety of toys and games, and even picked out a couple of gift cards. Then it was off to check out and put all the toys in the donation bin.

“I think we did a great job. And, I think, when the kids get all these toys that we got for them, I think they’re going to have joy in their hearts,” Cheyenne told CBS4.

LINK: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

CBS4, and our partners at King Soopers and KBCO, is holding its annual Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection Day on Thursday, November 12th from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the King Soopers at Yale and Colorado.