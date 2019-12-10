DENVER (CBS4) – Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar brought her message to Colorado voters over the weekend. She says she wants to make voting easier, more secure and she wants big money out of politics.
The Minnesota senator joined Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold at a town hall meeting at IBEW Local 111 in Denver’s North Park Hill neighborhood. They talked about election reform, voting rights and election security before taking screened questions from the audience.
Klobuchar praised Colorado’s election system and said the future of American democracy depends on the integrity of our elections.
“You’ve got to set a standard on democracy, and this is going to be a major issue in this election. This is going to be a major issue because you’ve got a president that isn’t doing anything to help when it comes to elections, so why not look at some of the best models –and one of them is Colorado,” she said.
Griswold says she has invited all of the presidential candidates to town halls. So far, the only ones to commit have been Klobuchar and Sen. Kamala Harris, but Harris has since dropped out of the race.