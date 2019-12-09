Filed Under:Boulder News, Highway 36


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Construction crews will repair a stretch of Highway 36 overnight Monday into Tuesday.

(credit: CBS)

They will replace a median barrier between Wadsworth and Church Ranch Boulevards. They will also place light poles and work on a permanent bike path.

The Express Lane and the left general purpose lane will be closed starting at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

(credit: CBS)

Crews are continuing to fix the wall which collapsed in the summer.

Comments

Leave a Reply