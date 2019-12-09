



– Every year, CBS4 personnel collect new toys during a day-long collection event. This year the Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection Day is Thursday, Dec. 12. All the familiar faces from CBS4 will be out at the King Soopers at Yale & Colorado from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Over the years the collection day has become a tradition for many families and companies. We have folks who come from the mountains to see us. And friends who’ve collected toys throughout the year to donate on this day. It’s truly one of our favorite days of the year.

LINK: List of Suggested Toy Donations

Companies come by with cars full of toys. There are even friends who bring a box truck with toys in it. As the bins fill up, and the generosity of the community is made tangible, it’s a heartwarming sight.

Our partners at KBCO join us for live broadcasts throughout the day, and our partners at King Soopers are kind enough to host us.