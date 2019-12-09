  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A relatively weak storm system brought widespread snow to Colorado’s high country over the weekend with most ski areas recording at least a few inches. At Steamboat Resort another six inches fell which pushed the mid-mountain total so far this season to 102 inches.

(credit: Larry Pierce at Steamboat Resort)

More snow is expected over the upcoming weekend as a new storm system moves toward Colorado. It has the potential to produce several inches of new snow in the mountains between Friday night and Monday morning.

(credit: Larry Pierce at Steamboat Resort)

Chris Spears

