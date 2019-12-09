BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Beer Company products will still be sold on the shelves in 2020 and beyond, despite the company’s recent decision to downsize and stop nationwide distribution.

On Dec. 2 Colorado’s first craft brewery announced a new partnership with Denver-based Sleeping Giant, the first dedicated contract brewing company in the Western United States. Under the agreement, Sleeping Giant will be manufacturing Boulder’s brands and taking over distribution and marketing.

Sleeping Giant, which was founded in 2015, describes itself as Colorado’s fourth largest independent craft brewery.

“This is an exciting time for Boulder Beer,” said Gina Day, Boulder Beer Company Owner, in a press release. “We are thrilled to have the brand continue its legacy and to continue to supply our loyal customers through retail markets.”

The decision by both companies comes after Boulder Beer Company announced in October that it would shift from a nationwide distribution business model to solely focusing on the brewpub located on Wilderness Place.

The company currently sells bottles and cans in 27 states. It’s unclear how distribution will work under Sleeping Giant, but Boulder Beer Shake, Mojo, Buffalo Gold, Hazed & Infused, Spaceman, and Due East will be brewed and packaged without interruption.

“Boulder Beer fans can be excited to go out and find Boulder Beer where they always have and in the future we’ll be expanding that reach as well,” said Matthew Osterman, President & Founder of Sleeping Giant.

Boulder Beer will continue to brew small batches of beer to sell in the brewpub on Wilderness Place. Moving forward, the business plan will include more focus on food and event space; a tactic that’s worked for other breweries.

“I think the doom and gloom that some people are preaching that the craft beer industry is, is overstated in my opinion. The industry is seeing single digit growth, which many industries would kill for. It’s just a departure from the double digit growth that we had for so long,” Osterman said. That said, it is of course accurate that there is increased competition.”

On Wednesday, Boulder Beer Company finished selling the majority of its equipment previously used to produce product for nationwide distribution.

Featured items within the auction included 27 fermenters and brite tanks ranging from 90BBL to 300BBL, a 2014 Palmer can-filling line, a Krones bottling and label line, 2016 Hamrick drop case packer, 1,000+ kegs, and support equipment.