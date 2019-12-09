



International Eyebrows

– Looking for eyebrow services? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable eyebrow service outlets in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

Topping the list is International Eyebrows. Located at 15031 E. Mississippi Place in City Center, it is the highest-rated affordable eyebrow service restaurant in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp.

We looked there for more about International Eyebrows.

“Hana is the manager of the salon and has more than 10 years of experience in eyebrow threading,” the business’s Yelp profile says.

TG Eyebrow Threading

Next up is Village East’s TG Eyebrow Threading, situated at 2010 S. Havana St. With four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Yelper Daniela N., who reviewed the salon on June 27, wrote, “It’s so worth it. My eyebrows have not looked this good in so long.”

Velsabet M. wrote, “The lady who did my brows took her time and made sure to get the cleanest look while still keeping their shape.”

iThread Eyebrow Threading and Salon

iThread Eyebrow Threading and Salon, located at 2680 S. Havana St., Unit K, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the salon 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews.

We turned there to learn more about the business.

“Contact us for eyebrow threading, waxing and facial,” it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

Article provided by Hoodline.