



– A federal grand jury in Denver has indicted Robert Lewis Dear in connection with the 2015 attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs. The 68 count indictment says Dear was “intending to wage ‘war'” on Planned Parenthood because it offered abortion services.

Three people were killed on Nov. 27, 2015, including a police officer, and nine others were injured. Dear has repeatedly been found not competent to stand trial on Colorado state charges and has been at the state hospital in Pueblo.

The indictment says Dear traveled to the clinic with four SKS rifles, five handguns, two additional rifles, a shotgun, more than 500 rounds of ammunition and propane tanks. The court document adds he first went up to a car with three occupants parked next to Dear’s truck and told them words to the effect, “You shouldn’t have come here today.” He then allegedly opened fire, killing one and seriously injuring the two others.

He is then accused of shooting at three other people, killing one and injuring another. The indictment says Dear then forced his way into the planned Parenthood Clinic. Occupants of the clinic hid, but one was shot through a wall. A standoff with police lasted five hours. Dear fired 198 bullets, according to the indictment.

He is charged with killing one officer and injuring four others.

Dear also allegedly placed a propane tank in the parking lot and shot the tank in an attempt to create an explosion.

