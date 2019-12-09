Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A former player for the Denver Broncos and the University of Colorado Boulder has a new defense attorney. Justin Bannan, 40, faces attempted a first degree murder charge.
He was arrested in October after a shooting at Black Lab Sports in Boulder. Police say a woman was shot in the arm, also saying she worked in the same building as Bannan.
Her injuries were non-life threatening.
Bannan made statements about the Russian mafia being after him.
They say he also had a rolled up a $20 bill with cocaine residue on it.
A preliminary hearing on the charges was delayed.
Bannan played for the Broncos in 2010 and 2012 and played at the University of Colorado between 1998 and 2001.