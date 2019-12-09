Scabies At ICE Facility In Aurora: Officials Trying To Contain Infestation Of MitesCrews at the ice detention facility in aurora are trying to keep scabies from spreading. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Dobby The Giraffe Loses 2 Baby TeethLook who's growing up! "Little" Dobby the giraffe has lost two of his baby teeth. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Robert Dear Indicted By Federal Grand Jury Over Planned Parenthood ShootingA federal grand jury has indicted Robert Lewis Dear in connection with the 2015 attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs.

4 hours ago

Deadly Police Shooting: Westminster Residents Who Saw Chase Praised OfficersA man accused of robbing several stores with a knife was shot by four separate officers near 92nd and Federal.

5 hours ago

Harry Potter Fan Convention 'LeakyCon' Coming To Denver In 2020LeakyCon, the unofficial convention for Potterheads, is coming to Denver in 2020. The Harry Potter fan convention is schedule for Oct. 23-25 at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport. Tickets are on sale now - and Muggles are welcome to attend. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Toys For Children's Hospital Colorado Patients Arrive On MotorcyclesThousands of devoted bikers rode to Children’s Hospital Colorado to deliver toys that will be used by the hospital through the year.

6 hours ago