BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A former player for the Denver Broncos and the University of Colorado Boulder has a new defense attorney. Justin Bannan, 40, faces attempted a first degree murder charge.

Justin Bannan's mugshot

Boulder County authorities released Justin Bannan’s mug shot on Thursday (credit: Boulder County)

He was arrested in October after a shooting at Black Lab Sports in Boulder. Police say a woman was shot in the arm, also saying she worked in the same building as Bannan.

Her injuries were non-life threatening.

Black Lab Sports in Boulder

Black Lab Sports in Boulder (credit: CBS)

Bannan made statements about the Russian mafia being after him.

They say he also had a rolled up a $20 bill with cocaine residue on it.

Justin Bannan of the Denver Broncos at Qualcomm Stadium in 2012

Justin Bannan of the Denver Broncos at Qualcomm Stadium in 2012 (credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

A preliminary hearing on the charges was delayed.

Bannan played for the Broncos in 2010 and 2012 and played at the University of Colorado between 1998 and 2001.

