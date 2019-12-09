BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — A 30-year-old man, Jason Stiles, was sentenced to prison Friday for repeatedly breaking into a woman’s residence, watching her secretly, and ultimately attacking her.
According to a press release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the attack occurred on November 12, 2018. The woman, 20, was able to fight off Stiles and call police. He was arrested nearby with a knife and latex gloves in his pocket.
His eyeglasses and a handgun were found outside her home, prosecutors said.
Remarkably, Stiles’s criminal conduct did not stop after his arrest.
Westminster Police Detective Matthew Morgado told the court that, after posting bond, Stiles observed the victim on several occasions while hiding in her closet as she prepared for bed. He watched her undress, brush her teeth, and eventually sleep.
“He would hide in her closet and watch her in her most intimate moments,” Deputy District Attorney Natalie Scarpella said Friday in court. “The one question that remains is why? What was he planning to do had she not successfully fought him off? That is a question that has haunted everyone who has worked on this case.”
Detectives also learned that Stiles had attended a class with the victim at a community college in the fall of 2017. The victim was unaware of that fact until police brought it up, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Stiles pleaded guilty to First Degree Burglary, Stalking and Crime of Violence Using a Weapon, a sentencing enhancer. Adams County District Judge Priscilla Loew imposed the maximum sentence of 16 years.