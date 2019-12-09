DENVER (CBS4) — LeakyCon, the unofficial convention for Potterheads, is coming to Denver in 2020. The Harry Potter fan convention is schedule for Oct. 23-25 at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport. Tickets are on sale now – and Muggles are welcome to attend.
🚨 BIG ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 LeakyCon is coming to Denver, CO! Tickets go on sale 12/6/19 ✨ https://t.co/xzQUHdu6sV pic.twitter.com/tFMFJRExdu
— LeakyCon (@LeakyCon) November 21, 2019
“Join Harry Potter fans from across the globe as we gather in Denver, CO for a weekend-long celebration of The Boy Who Lived and the extraordinary impact his story has had on both the Wizarding and Muggle worlds,” the website states.
The event includes vendors with “enchanting gifts,” as well as panels, programs, and performances.
“Discuss age-old Potter fan theories as well as new, burning Fantastic Beasts questions,” the website states.
Join us in giving thanks for the folks who make #LeakyCon the special place that it is 💜 pic.twitter.com/w0AgRb6Mj9
— LeakyCon (@LeakyCon) November 28, 2019
“[LeakyCon] is not endorsed, sanctioned or in any other way supported directly or indirectly by Warner Bros. Entertainment, the Harry Potter book publishers, or J.K. Rowling and her representatives,” the website states.