BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – Federal officials will review whether they are doing doing enough to protect grizzly bears across the contiguous U.S. states after advocates sued the government in June to try to restore the animals to more areas.

A female Grizzly bear exits Pelican Creek October 8, 2012 in the Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. (Credit: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/GettyImages)

A federal judge approved a settlement Monday and said the review must be completed by March 31, 2021. The Center for Biological Diversity said in a lawsuit that officials should consider restoring grizzlies to areas of California, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Oregon.

Grizzly bears are protected as a threatened species in the U.S., except in Alaska. An estimated 1,900 bears live in portions of Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Washington state.

In September 2018, a U.S. District Court judge reversed a 2017 U.S. Fish & Wildlife decision to take grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem off of the Endangered Species Act.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)  

