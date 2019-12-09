



The Summit Fire and EMS announced new details regarding the death of one of their own, Ken Jones. They say a funeral will be held in Littleton on Friday.

They say the service is not open to the public or media, at the family’s request.

A full honor procession is scheduled for 11 a.m. Further details about the route have not been finalized, but are expected to be released later this week.

Jones died in the line of the duty early in the morning of Dec. 7. He and other firefighters responded to a condominium fire on Copper Mountain.

Department officials say they’ve received numerous tokens of support. They noted the Denver Fire Department scheduling two-hour slots for firefighters to stand guard around Jones’ body until the funeral.

“Interest from volunteers was so overwhelming that they ended up adding a second person to each watch, or a total of 120 people,” officials said.

Other fire departments have also offered to staff Summit Fire and the Red, White and Blue Fire Departments on the day of the funeral so staff and crews can attend the funeral.

Summit Fire officials say they will have a combination of their own firefighters and others from the region to supply full coverage.

Lastly, a plaque with Jones’ name has since been added to The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland.

Jones spent 20 years with the department. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The Summit Foundation, a local nonprofit, established a fund for Jones’ family. You can make checks payable to:

The Summit Foundation in memory of Ken Jones

PO Box 4000

Breckenridge, CO 80424

You can also donate online.