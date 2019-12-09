  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, National Parks Service


(CBS4) – The price to visit the Colorado National Monument is going up. Starting Jan. 1, the cost per vehicle will go up to $25, from $20.

Individual passes will increase to $15.

Colorado National Monument (credit: Laurel Bollmeier)

The Annual Park Pass will be $45. The campground fee does not change.

Meanwhile the price to get into Mesa Verde and The Black Canyon of the Gunnison will be $30.

The National Park Service announced the price increases in 2018. They say the money will go toward the cost of improvements and infrastructure.

LINK: Colorado National Monument Fee Increase

