(CBS4) – The price to visit the Colorado National Monument is going up. Starting Jan. 1, the cost per vehicle will go up to $25, from $20.
Individual passes will increase to $15.
The Annual Park Pass will be $45. The campground fee does not change.
Meanwhile the price to get into Mesa Verde and The Black Canyon of the Gunnison will be $30.
The National Park Service announced the price increases in 2018. They say the money will go toward the cost of improvements and infrastructure.