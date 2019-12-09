FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – A 29-year-old Fort Collins woman has died in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in northern Colorado. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says it’s the first avalanche death this winter season in Colorado.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says the avalanche occurred Sunday afternoon near Cameron Pass along Colorado Highway 14.
The victim was not breathing when found by a person who had been skiing with her and others who helped to dig her out from the snow. The sheriff’s office says she was declared dead at the scene. The name of the victim was not immediately released.
