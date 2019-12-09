SPECIAL REPORTWatch CBS News Coverage Of The Impeachment Hearings
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — We’re hearing from witnesses of a deadly officer involved shooting in Westminster Friday night. A man accused of robbing several stores with a knife was shot by four separate officers near 92nd and Federal.

Police say they chased the suspect in his truck and then on foot after he crashed.

They caught up with him after hearing what sounded like gunshots in a condominium complex and opened fire.

Witnesses who saw the chase say police handled the situation well.

“Learning that this guy had been dangerous prior, I think the fact that they didn’t already have their weapons drawn is more surprising to me,” Hannah Hunter said.

Two Westminster officers, one Thornton officer and one Federal Heights officer fired their guns. They say the suspect had a handgun, but it is unknown at this time if he fired any rounds at officers.

The shooting is under investigation by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigation Team.

