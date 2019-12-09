AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been almost six years since Damon Weyrough was murdered. The crime happened on Christmas Eve 2013 in the parking lot of Rack’Em Billiards And Sports Bar in Aurora.
“Some guys approached him, they exchanged words and as he was walking away they shot him in the back,” said Tania Taylor, Weyrough’s cousin.
For the past six years Weyrough’s family has been begging for answers, even buying ad space on bus stops asking for tips from the public. The shooting was captured on surveillance cameras, but the street lights in the area were out and the footage is grainy.
“We’re just hoping someone will remember something, know something, say something,” Taylor told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
Weyrough is survived by his son.
“I want that closure for them because my little cousin deserves to know what happened to his dad.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police.